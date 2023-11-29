Rinku Ghosh: There is a lot of good work around for actors like me

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Known for her work in the shows like ‘Durgesh Nandini’, ‘Mohe Rang De’, ‘Mrs Pammi Pyarelal’ etc, actress Rinku Ghosh opened up on whether it is difficult for actors who have a varied body of work like her to get the right role.

While some opine that it is true, Rinku shared: “Things are changing, we are seeing a lot of old gems back on screen. There is a lot of good work around for actors like me. The industry has also changed over the years.”

“The first change that I see now is that we pack up on time. I remember I used to work for 18, 20 hours during ‘Durgesh Nandini’. Work pressure has reduced. Things are more organised now,” she said.

Rinku tasted success with her first show ‘Durgesh Nandini’. She then tried her hand at comedy with the show ‘Mrs Pammi Pyarelal’ and later went on to do more shows in different genres. She was recently seen in ‘Junooniyat’.

While people loved her in comedy, she did not try her hand in the genre much.

“‘Mrs Pammi Pyarelal’ was the last show I did before my marriage. I took a sabbatical for six years as I had shifted to Muscat. After I came back to India, ‘Junooniyat’ was my first daily show. I guess that’s the reason why I didn’t do much comedy, now that I’m here you might see me,” said Rinku.

She further commented: “And let me tell you I’m fairly good at comedy too. Comedy is always loved by everyone. My father’s favourite channel is Sab TV, he watches all the serials in that. So, if given an opportunity you might see me doing some comedy.”

“The scenario is the same for comedy or a daily show. In comedy a lot depends on timing, equations between co-actors, there is a very light environment on set as that’s the mood of the scenes. Whereas in daily shows sometimes it gets a little exhausting, doing emotional or heavy scenes,” she added.

–IANS

sp/khz