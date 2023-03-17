scorecardresearch
Ritviz of 'Udd Gaye' fame to perform in Mumbai on March 18

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Popular musician Ritviz, who is known for tracks such as ‘Udd Gaye’, ‘Jeet’ and ‘Sage’, has embarked on a tour to promote his album ‘Mimmi’. He will tour extensively across the country.

The next concert of the tour is in Mumbai on March 18.

Ritviz is known for his high-energy performances and his ability to get the crowds grooving to his music. The Mimmi album launch tour will allow his fans to catch him live and experience his music up close.

Commenting on the same, Ritviz said: “The ‘Mimmi’ album launch tour has been an incredible experience for me as an artist. The album is written in collaboration with my mother and it’s been amazing to see how the audience has connected with the music and the messaging behind the album.”

“With every performance, I’ve felt the energy and passion of the fans, and it’s been an honour to share this journey with them. This tour has been a true reflection of the power of music to bring people together and create a positive impact. I’m excited to see where this journey takes us next,” said the singer.

The Mumbai show is scheduled for March 18 at the Jio World Garden, followed by the last performance of the tour in Bangalore on March 25.

So far, the musician has performed in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Indore and Pune.

–IANS

aa/fs/kvd

Michael Zegen, James Madio, Scott Cohen to star in 'The Penguin' series
Entertainment Today

