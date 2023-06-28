scorecardresearch
Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Former reality TV star Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to pay tribute to his older sister, Khloe Kardashian, in celebration of her 39th birthday.

As per ‘People’, the 36-year old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star made his rare return to Instagram to share a pair of photos — including one of himself and birthday girl Khloe.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian,” Rob wrote in the caption, adding, “Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!”

The first photo showed Rob donning a fitted baseball cap as he and his blonde-haired sister smiled at the camera.

The second photo showed Khloe pursing her lips playfully as she posed next to a smiling Dream, Rob’s six-year-old daughter.

Rob wrote: “I cherish you deeply and am immensely grateful to have you in my life, and for everything you do for Dream and me. I can’t imagine my life without you.”

In response to the post, Khloe replied, “My baby!!!! You are my favorite human being in the entire world. You are my heartbeat.”

In recent times, Rob has chosen to maintain a more private lifestyle, opting to stay away from the spotlight, ‘People’ reported.

Earlier in March, on Rob’s 36th birthday, Khloe, the mother of two, had shared an emotional Instagram post dedicated to her brother, further highlighting their bond.

On Khloe’s birthday, her mother Kris Jenner, 67, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her daughter. Jenner showcased a collection of home videos capturing Khloe’s growth over the years, as well as some recent clips featuring Khloe and her daughter, True.

Khloe’s siblings, Kourtney, Kim, Kendall, Kylie, andRobalso made appearances in the video compilation.

–IANS

anv/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
