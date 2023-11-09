Robbie Williams nearly dumped wife at a party amid relapse

Robbie Williams and his now-wife Ayda Field didn’t feel they had anything “in common” with each other when they first met at a party, but that quickly changed once they started having a “laugh” and she started “really liking” the singer “a lot” when he started opening about his struggles.

In his self-titled tell-all four-parter for Netflix, Williams recalled: “She came over to my house after being at a party. I just saw off my dealer that I was sleeping with at the time.”

Field, 44, remembered: “The house is completely f***ing dark. No candles. I’m like this is f***ing weird. So we’re sitting there, we have nothing in common.”

He continued: “I was like, ‘Oh this is not working out. I better take her back to the party where she has come from’.”

Field said: “Unbeknownst to me, Rob was actually going to ditch me at this party! I guess we start, maybe because we surrendered to the fact we were not each other’s person, and this was a total mess. We were just completely loose with each other and we were saying funny s*** in the car. And I was like, ‘Oh he’s funny’!”

Williams decided he would stay at the party after all, adding: “I was like, ‘Oh I’ll come in for five minutes.”

Field said: “And there was just this moment when we were laughing. I cannot even tell you what was happening, the universe opened up.”

Robbie recalled: “I had this moment where I felt like I had known her forever.”

However, he disappeared for a while after going to the toilet and she decided to find out where he was, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “I’m waiting, I’m like, ‘God is he taking a dump’?”

Field found Williams in a dreadful state and the pair left and went home together.

She said: “There he was, pacing, clucking, I was like, we gotta go.”

Whilst looking after the singer, Field realised the ‘Rock DJ’ hitmaker was her “soulmate”.

He said: “She ended up coming home and nursing me.”

She added: “We stayed up talking. He explained he had been sober for a very long time. He had just relapsed. It was like my entryway into addiction… I remember that being very scary. I really like this person a lot. Here was this incredibly troubled soul, a rock star in another country and f***ed up about it and a complete mess and so my person. Like my f***ing soulmate.”

The pair went on to tie the knot in 2010 and share four children together.