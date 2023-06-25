scorecardresearch
Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

By Agency News Desk

London, June 25 (IANS) Fans of Rod Stewart were left fuming after the legendary rock singer “stormed off stage” during a gig in Plymouth.

According to a report by mirror.co.uk, Stewart was playing at Home Park Stadium on Saturday night to kick-start his summer shows in the UK.

However, the audience was left “shocked and disappointed” when the lights were turned off at around 10:30 p.m., cutting Rod off from playing his second encore track.

Stewart was reportedly “not very happy” about having his setlist cut off and looked “stunned” when he was asked to leave the stage, just when he was gearing up to play his final song of the night, which had a poignant meaning to the Plymouth town he was playing in.

Apparently, it was due to a strict curfew at the venue.

Voicing their frustration online, one fan said: “It was a fabulous night, but what an abrupt end. A guy dressed in black came onto the stage and ordered Rod off because of a curfew.

 “Rod, of course, immediately left and the lights came on. No goodbye to fans, no encore. Everyone was stunned at the rude and abrupt ending to what was an amazing concert.”

Another fan was quoted as saying: “After attending the Rod Stewart concert yesterday evening, he finished his second to last song – the finale being ‘We Are Sailing’ – to be told it was 10.30 pm and he couldn’t continue.”

“With this Rod stormed off the stage and the concert was left without light, only to be told the Lord Mayor had put a stop to it. Hundreds of fans like myself were left in shock.”

“Who was the guy in black who asked Rod to leave the stage? Why did Rod end the concert so abruptly? We were at the front and poor Rod looked stunned.”

“For an artist to have his performance cut short so rudely and abruptly at the finale is awful. We came out saying that he was amazing but we would never attend a concert at Home Park again because performers are dragged off stage because of a curfew.”

Stewart has previously performed some of his biggest hits at Home Park Stadium, including “Maggie May” and “Addicted to Love”, to approximately 16,000 people.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
