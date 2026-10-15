Actor Krithi Shetty is set to make her Bollywood debut with Hum Tere Pyaar Mein, a romantic entertainer presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment. The film goes on floors today, marking the beginning of the production process.

Krithi, who has built a following through her work in South Indian cinema, will enter Hindi cinema with this love story. The project will introduce audiences to a new screen appearance from the actor as she takes on a Hindi film for the first time.

Vidhi Ghodgaonkar to direct the romantic entertainer

Hum Tere Pyaar Mein will be directed by Vidhi Ghodgaonkar, who has spent the last 17 years as a protégé of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The film marks an important step in her journey as a director, as she brings her approach to a new romantic story.

With the project, Ghodgaonkar will explore a different genre from the action-driven films often associated with Rohit Shetty’s work. The film is described as a heartfelt romantic entertainer, although further details about its storyline and characters have not yet been announced.

Rohit Shetty Backs Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood Debut With Romantic Film Hum Tere Pyaar Mein 2

Rohit Shetty, AVS Studios and Tudip Entertainment back the film

The film is presented by Rohit Shetty and AVS Studios in association with Tudip Entertainment. Abishek S Vyas and Dipti Agarwal are producing the project, while Priyanka Chaudhary serves as co-producer.

The announcement also marks a new chapter for Krithi, who has primarily worked in South Indian cinema so far. Her Hindi debut comes with a project that brings together a filmmaker associated with mainstream Hindi cinema and a director who has spent years working under his mentorship.

Hum Tere Pyaar Mein begins production

With filming starting today, Hum Tere Pyaar Mein has entered its production phase. The makers have confirmed Krithi Shetty’s Bollywood debut and announced the film’s director and production team.

Further details about the remaining cast, plot and release date are awaited. For now, the project marks Krithi’s entry into Hindi cinema and Vidhi Ghodgaonkar’s next step as a filmmaker.