Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has clarified that he is not present on Facebook or X after a post attributed to him started circulating on social media. The post appeared to comment on comedian Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. As several users believed that the filmmaker had shared the statement, Rohit decided to clear the confusion and warn people against fake accounts using his name.

Rohit Shetty warns fans against fake social media accounts

Rohit took to Instagram to issue a clarification about his official social media presence. He made it clear that Instagram is the only platform where he has an official account and that he does not operate any profile on Facebook or X. He also requested fans not to engage with accounts impersonating him or believe that their posts represent his views.

Rohit Shetty Clarifies Fake Facebook Post On Gaurav Gupta's Bigg Boss 20 Roast, Says Instagram Is His Only Official Account 3

In his statement, he wrote, “I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised. I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

What was the viral post about Gaurav Gupta’s Bigg Boss 20 roast?

The clarification came after a Facebook post seemingly discussing Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill went viral. The post read, “Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone (Friendly roasting is fine, but making fun of someone under the guise of ‘roasting’ needs to stop. It’s good to make people laugh, but not at the expense of making someone cry or by insulting them).”

Love Gill And Scoutop_Pic Courtesy X

Since the post was attributed to Rohit, many social media users assumed that the filmmaker had commented on the controversy. However, his latest clarification makes it clear that the Facebook account was not his.

Gaurav Gupta recently appeared on the Diwali-special episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. During the episode, the comedian took playful digs at several contestants, including Scout OP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, and Love Gill. While the segment was intended as entertainment, some of his jokes, particularly those involving the contestants’ personal lives and relationships, did not go down well with them.

Rohit Shetty gears up for Golmaal 5

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is preparing for the next instalment of his popular comedy franchise, Golmaal 5. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Sharman Joshi, with Akshay Kumar also joining the franchise.

The filmmaker has announced January 8, 2027, as the film’s theatrical release date. The upcoming instalment will bring back the much-loved Golmaal gang nearly a decade after the release of Golmaal Again in 2017.