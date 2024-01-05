Royal Stamp of approval for Spice Girls on 30th anniversary

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (IANS) The English girl group Spice Girls have been featured on the UK’s Royal Mail postage stamps.

The UK’s Royal Mail will issue stamps this month as a small way of celebrating the Girl Power pack’s 30th anniversary.

The mail service’s bounty includes stamp sets, posters, postcards and collectables, with each piece available from January 11, reports ‘Billboard’.

The top prize is the ‘Spice Girls Gold Stamps Set’, presented as a limited-edition (1,000 sets) featuring the issue’s stamps layered in 24-carat gold, and priced at $190.

As per ‘Billboard’, the campaign, which celebrates the ‘UK’s biggest-ever girl group’, marks the first time the Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

The 10 main stamps include images from the Brit Awards in 1997, featuring Ginger Spice in her iconic Union Jack dress, and their performance at the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

An additional five stamps are available on a miniature sheet, comprising individual snaps from the photoshoot for the 1998 feature film, ‘Spice World’. The lineup of Baby (Emma Bunton), Posh (Victoria Beckham), Ginger (Geri Halliwell-Horner), Sporty (Melanie Chisholm) and Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) assembled in 1994.

Two years later, with Simon Cowell on board as manager, the girl group dropped ‘Wannabe’, a debut that would set the tone for a new era of British pop.

–IANS

aa/prw