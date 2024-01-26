Rubina Dilaik greets fans on Himachal statehood day

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik has extended her warm greetings on the statehood day of Himachal Pradesh, and called herself a proud Himachali.

Himachal Pradesh, which is also known as ‘Snow-laden Mountain Province’ celebrates statehood day on January 25.

Rubina, who hails from Shimla, took to her Instagram and shared some colourful pictures, wherein she can be seen performing folk dance on the stage. She is wearing a red outfit.

The post was captioned as: “I am a proud Himachali… Happy Himachal Statehood Day.”

On the personal front, Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have recently become parents to the twin daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’, and Abhinav was seen in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

–IANS

