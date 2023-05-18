scorecardresearch
Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

Ali Fazal's look from the upcoming action thriller film 'Kandahar' starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.

Actor Ali Fazal’s look from the upcoming action thriller film ‘Kandahar’ starring Gerard Butler has been unveiled.

In the first look poster, Ali can be seen sporting a rather rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of the desert.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared the look and said: “Pulse pounding action apparently – An adrenaline ride made for the big screen .. here’s a screen grab for some context. Cuz some serious action went down here in the desert. DIRT BIKIN’ IT ON A KTM YES. Check out my new movie KANDAHAR. Only in theatres, MAY 26. North America. Rest of the world follows after.”

The film is set for a release on May 26 in the U.S. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali has had many firsts in the west including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench. The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by the director, Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

