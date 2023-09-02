Rumer Willis nurses daughter at beach after being mom-shamed

Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Rumer Willis proudly nursed her four-month-old daughter Louetta while enjoying a beach day. The new mom’s post comes after she was criticised for publicly breastfeeding her little one.

The actress recently shared a selfie of herself proudly breastfeeding her 4-month-old daughter Louetta at the beach after being mom-shamed for nursing in public.

In the Instagram Story on August 31, Rumer cradled her baby girl—who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas—with one arm during the feeding, while they both sat on a colourful picnic blanket.

For their ocean-filled day, the new mom rocked a bright pink and purple bikini that she paired with layers of gold necklaces and dainty earrings. Louetta rocked her birthday suit, at least while she and Rumer sat in their shaded area.

“Life is good,” the 35-year-old wrote.

The House Bunny alum’s snaps come two weeks after she was criticised for posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her little one.

“Nursing a baby is very private,” one Instagram user commented on Rumer’s post, “and should not be displayed like a circus event!!”

Of course, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore went straight into mama bear mode.

“It’s a privilege to feed my daughter and I’m sorry that you hold such a limited view of it,” she fired back.

“I think it’s incredibly important to share because there is an incredible amount of shame that comes with being born into a female body and I want to lead by example in teaching my daughter that she doesn’t have to be ashamed of her body ever and that she can decide how she wants to share it.”

For Rumer, breastfeeding isn’t something that should be taken for granted, which is why she wants to share this milestone with others.

“I will celebrate every sec of this journey because this is my first time doing all of this,” she explained, “and I honour and have the deepest reverence for all of the women who have walked this path before me.”

She concluded her message on a high note: “I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”

Rumer isn’t the first celebrity to open up about her journey. Keep reading to see other stars share their nursing experiences.

