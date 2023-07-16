scorecardresearch
Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS)  Hollywood star Ryan Gosling spoke about playing iconic Ken in the upcoming film ‘Barbie’ and said that his character was created to observe the “awesomeness” that Margot Robbie’s role of Barbie is. 

Talking about essaying this iconic character, Gosling says: “My Ken was created to just observe the awesomeness that is Barbie, and there’s even a line in the film when he says he only exists within the warmth of Barbie’s gaze. He has no identity of his own, so he’s in a kind of existential hell. But he’s given a job, which is ‘beach’. And he’s not sure what that job is specifically, but he really wants to be good at it.”

Delving further into his character’s journey, he states: “What prompts Ken to go on this journey with Barbie is that he’s been told that he’s her boyfriend, though there seems to be no other evidence of anything special in their dynamic. But they are a set and that is why he was created. So, for Ken it’s inconceivable for her to leave without him.”

On the work process, he shared: “The script reminded me of everything I loved growing up, but somehow was still like nothing I had ever seen. It’s as funny as it is tragic. It’s as silly as it is profound. It’s all the things.”

Directed by Greta Gerwig comes ‘Barbie’, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

Praising Gerwig, Gosling said she’s an “incredibly inspiring, inclusive, brilliant person who encouraged everyone around her to take big swings and not limit ourselves by dividing our work into either drama or comedy.”

Along with the primary cast, the film also stars Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Presented by Warner Bros Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a LuckyChap Entertainment Production, an NB/GG Pictures Production, a Mattel Production, Barbie is set to release in theaters nationwide on July 21, 2023

