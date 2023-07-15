scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ryan Gosling's kids are confused about him playing Ken in 'Barbie'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling may be Greta Gerwig’s Ken, but his kids aren’t quite sure why he’d want to play the part.

The actor, 42, shared that since he didn’t play with Barbies himself growing up, his kids were his main entryway into the brand. “My kids were my introduction to (Barbie)”, he said. “I think they’re confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken,” People reported.

He went on to share that his daughters also helped him prepare for a scene that required an extra amount of work. “My kids were around for months at home, as I was prepping for it,” he told People. “So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too.”

“And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera,” Gosling concluded.

Gosling shares his two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, with his longtime partner Eva Mendes. The couple, who have been together since 2011, first met while filming ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.

The couple is fairly private when it comes to their kids.

–IANSaa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'
This May Also Interest You
News

Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise explain Cruise's death-defying bike stunt in 'MI7'

News

Bruce Willis almost died during the first day of filming 'Die Hard', reveals new book

Sports

Indian team will enjoy Chennai atmosphere as much as we did in 2007, says Shivendra Singh

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls and Jiya Shankar a ‘slow poison’

Sports

US Open: Lakshya Sen reaches semis, Sindhu bows out

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up 'Main ATAL Hoon'; says he 'will always cherish this journey'

Sports

Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Ranking Series event citing 'food poisoning'

Technology

Nothing debuts pop-up store 'Drops' in India

News

'Bawaal' lands 4th on IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies

News

T-Series Acquires Music Rights For Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s Pan India Film, Hi Nanna

Sports

Ons Jabeur seeks redemption as she returns to Wimbledon final for second consecutive year

News

Demi Lovato to go rock'n roll on new re-recorded compilation album 'Revamped'

News

First narration of 'Bawaal' left Janhvi Kapoor teary eyed

News

Tom Cruise refused to let 'MI7' end on a cliffhanger

Sports

Indian online skill gamings stakeholders come together to save industry: 1m Indian jobs, 400m Indian users, $2.5b investments

News

Kevin Spacey denies 'sexual bully' allegations and having 'power wand'

Sports

India hopes high from MPS star athlete Arjun, only javelin thrower for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

News

'IBD 3': Shakti Kapoor shares his mother's reaction when he bought his first sports car

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US