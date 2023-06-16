scorecardresearch
Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 16 (IANS) ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds not only announced his new series, ‘Bedtime Stories With Ryan’ on Instagram, but he also subtly shouted out his fourth baby, who he says inspired the show.

The series’ announcement included a quirky video of himself dressed in light brown and white chequered pyjamas, reports People magazine.

The video showed the actor, 46, preparing to read to a pair of animatronic sheep as he explained through a voiceover: “You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I want to tell you a bedtime story.”

As per People, with a promise for it to be a “restful show” from “an anxious mind,” Reynolds added in the caption of the post that “the idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.”

“I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv,” he wrote in the caption.

While Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, never publicly announced the arrival of their little one, the ‘Gossip Girl’ star posted a picture of herself on Instagram sans baby bump on Super Bowl Sunday.

The series – inspired by the family’s newest addition – will premiere on Tuesday on the Maximum Effort Channel, which comes as a collaboration between Fubo and Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort.

Speaking about the collaboration in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Free Guy’ actor shared that the development of the show has been a longtime dream of his.

“We’re so happy to create a programme with the express goal of putting people to sleep. This show has actually been a dream of mine for a while,” he said. “Storytime is a nighttime staple in our home and is a daily reminder of the power of storytelling.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
