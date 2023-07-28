scorecardresearch
Saba Azad is on a vacay with Hrithik in Argentina; calls him ‘hippo heart’

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is currently on a vacation to Argentina, with his girlfriend, actress-singer, Saba Azad.

Saba took to her Instagram Stories, and shared some love-struck photos with her beau.

The photos were clicked in a restaurant in Buenos Aires. Saba shared a solo picture of Hrithik, wherein he is seen donning a sleeveless black T-shirt, and a matching cap.

The ‘Greek God’ of Bollywood as Hrithik is referred to by his fans, is gazing right into the camera, and is relishing some yummy desserts. Saba captioned the post as, “My hippo heart”.

Saba also shared a selfie with Hrithik, which seems to be from a different location. In the click, the lovebirds are flaunting their smiles for the camera, while twinning in a beanie cap.

Hrithik wore a black jacket, with matching beanie, while Saba is donning a pastel blue sweater with a grey beanie.

She captioned it as, “Buenos Dias”, and gave a geotag of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Saba is one half of Mumbai-based electro funk duo Madboy/Mink. She made her Bollywood debut as one of the leads, Raaga in the indie film ‘Dil Kabaddi’ in 2008.

She is also known for her leading role in the romantic comedy film ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. She also played the role of Dingo in the 2016 Y-Films web series, ‘Ladies Room’. She was last seen in the web show ‘Rocket Boys’.

Saba also sang the title track ‘Sab Farzi’, for the Shahid Kapoor starrer crime thriller ‘Farzi’.

While Hrithik married Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000, the two got divorced in November 2014. The couple has two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Hrithik and Saba are dating for more than a year now.

On the work front, Hrithik has the aerial action drama ‘Fighter’ in the pipeline.

