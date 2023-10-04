Sachin-Jigar: ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a celebration of tradition, modernity

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, who recently released their song titled ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, described the song as a celebration of tradition and modernity.

‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a festive anthem released ahead of the festival of Navratri, and features a perfect blend of modern and traditional elements.

The song features the vocals of Sachin-Jigar along with the presence of Riddhi Dangar and Vishal Parekh.

The track encapsulates the essence of this festival by infusing contemporary music with the rich traditions and rhythms of Navratri.

Speaking about the song, the duo said in a statement: “Navratri is a festival close to our hearts, and we wanted to create something truly special for our fans. ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a celebration of tradition and modernity, a musical journey that takes you from the roots of our rich heritage to the beats of the contemporary world.

The track features dhol, dholak, and other traditional instruments, resulting in a foot-tapping, high-energy track that is sure to get everyone grooving.

The music video for ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ is a visual delight in itself as it showcases vibrant Navratri celebrations, intricate dance sequences, and a colourful festival atmosphere with a modern twist.

The song is available to stream on YouTube.

