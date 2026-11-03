Sai Pallavi’s Sita look in Ramayana draws praise for grace and calm screen presence

With just days left for the theatrical release of Ramayana, the makers have unveiled a new character promo featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita. The video offers another glimpse of the actress in the role and has received positive reactions on social media. It comes shortly after the makers released Ravie Dubey’s poster as Lakshman.

Sai Pallavi’s casting as Sita had earlier become a topic of discussion among audiences, with some viewers questioning whether she was the right choice for the character. However, the latest promo has attracted appreciation from several fans, particularly for her expressions, graceful movements and calm screen presence.

Fans praise Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita

Sharing the new promo on social media, the makers wrote, “Daughter of the Earth, princess of Mithila. Bound by love, guided by Dharma. Sai Pallavi as Sita. Promo out now.”

The short video focuses on Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita and gives viewers a closer look at her appearance and performance. Several social media users have praised the way she has approached the character, with reactions largely focusing on her expressions and the quiet strength visible in the promo.

One user wrote, “She has the perfect balance of gentleness and inner strength. Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa is a casting worth celebrating!”

Another fan commented, “#SaiPallavi as Maa Sita. The promo is OUT NOW! 🔥 Pure grace, serenity and divinity. She looks absolutely ethereal!”

A third viewer highlighted her body language, writing, “Marvellous stillness in her face and body and sheer grace in her movements.”

The reactions suggest that the new glimpse has helped address some of the questions surrounding her casting, although audience opinions will become clearer once the film reaches theatres.

Ramayana Part 1 releases on November 5

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two part cinematic project. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The second part is currently scheduled for Diwali next year. However, reports have suggested that its release could be pushed to 2028. The makers have not officially confirmed any change to the release schedule.

Advance booking ahead of release

Ramayana has also been attracting attention in the run up to its theatrical release, with advance bookings reportedly showing encouraging activity. The film’s scale, familiar characters and high profile cast have contributed to the interest surrounding its opening.

With the release date approaching, Sai Pallavi’s portrayal of Sita is now among the aspects audiences are keen to see on the big screen.