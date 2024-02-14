Sai Tamhankar: Rare for an actor to be a part of projects that go beyond box office collections

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Sai Tamhankar is proud to be a part of ‘Bhakshak’ and said that it is rare for an actor to be a part of projects that go beyond box office collections.

‘Bhakshak,’ a gripping crime thriller, has not only secured a prominent position in Netflix India’s top films but has also earned the coveted rank of number one.

“When you make a film, you don’t really know or cannot predict its fate or how people are going to respond to it. But every time you attempt something different as an actor, you feel the energy. ‘Bhakshak’ was one of those projects. While shooting, we felt that we wanted to say something important,” Sai shared.

The movie, which sees Sai portraying an SSP alongside Bhumi Pednekar’s character, a fearless journalist, delves into the disturbing reality of rampant child abuse in a shelter home in Bihar.

Sai emphasises the significance of using cinema as a medium to initiate crucial conversations and shed light on pressing social issues.

“After the movie release, I felt the same energy and emotions from the audience who appreciated the conversation that we wanted to start through ‘Bhakshak.’ At least, we awakened something within us that had either been lost or forgotten, and the audience resonated with that.”

“It is very rare for an actor to be a part of projects that go beyond box office collections. I feel dignified, blessed and proud,” she added.

“Sometimes, when you attempt things for the first time or try to break barriers, you are looked down upon by others. Films like ‘Bhakshak’ help regain that dignity. I feel blessed and on top of the world because my Marathi film is also doing very well in theatres, and this one is also breaking walls in the OTT space,” Sai concludes.

–IANS

dc/kvd