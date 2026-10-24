Saif Ali Khan has found a funny way to make the most of his viral moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor, who grabbed attention for his excited reaction to winning a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, has now featured in an advertisement for the same brand. The ad plays on the online jokes about his reaction and shows how a television moment has turned into a brand deal.

Saif Ali Khan gets teased by fans during Instagram Live

Saif shared the advertisement on his newly launched Instagram profile. In the video, he interacts with fans during an Instagram Live session and insists that he does not want to discuss the ghee or his viral reaction. However, his followers refuse to let the topic go, repeatedly asking him whether he has received his two-year supply.

One fan jokes, “From aura farming to dairy farming,” while others suggest that the actor joined Instagram because of the ghee. The teasing continues until Saif accidentally turns his camera towards a room filled with hundreds of bottles of Gowardhan Ghee stacked inside his house.

Embarrassed by the discovery, Saif asks his staff to close the door. He then urges his fans to stop asking about the ghee and come up with more interesting questions. The advertisement ends with the actor losing his patience and shutting down the live session, saying, “Leave me alone. Stop asking me for the ghee. Go checkout the offer yourself. I am done.”

How Saif’s KBC reaction became a viral moment

In late September, Saif appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati with Akshay Kumar to promote their film Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan announced that answering the 10th question correctly would win them a two-year supply of Gowardhan Ghee.

Saif immediately reacted with, “Wow, what?” His enthusiasm made Akshay burst into laughter. When Amitabh repeated the offer, Saif added, “This is it; this is why I came.” His response soon became a popular meme on social media.

The actor later revisited the subject on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan. After Kapil Sharma read a fan comment suggesting that the ghee prize had inspired Saif to join social media, the actor clarified, “I just want to clear one thing. I haven’t even received the ghee yet.”

In 2026, Saif appeared in Haiwaan and Kartavya. While Haiwaan received mixed reviews, his performance as a police inspector in Kartavya earned widespread acclaim.