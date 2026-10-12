Saif Ali Khan has officially joined Instagram after staying away from public social media for years. The actor’s arrival on the platform has caught fans’ attention, with many curious to see what he chooses to share. His first move was a familiar one, as he followed his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, soon after creating his account on Monday. Kareena also followed him back, making her the first person he followed on the platform.

Although Saif has often appeared in pictures and videos shared by Kareena, he has largely kept his own life away from public social media. His official account now gives fans a chance to follow his updates directly. The actor’s first post featured pictures of him dressed in a blue suit. He mentioned ‘Pataudi Library’ and added the caption, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover..” The post offered a glimpse of the actor’s new Instagram presence, though it remains to be seen how regularly he will share updates.

Saif Ali Khan had earlier revealed his secret Instagram account

Saif’s public Instagram debut is interesting because he had spoken about using the app privately in a 2024 interview with HT City. At the time, the actor revealed that he already had an account but did not particularly enjoy spending time on the platform.

“I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it,” he had said.

He had also explained why remaining away from public social media worked for him. According to Saif, not having a public account meant he did not have to worry about promoting other people’s work or products. He said, “I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet.”

Saif Ali Khan’s latest film appearance

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film brought the two actors together again after 17 years and was released in theatres in September. However, it received a tepid response at the box office.

With Saif now making his official Instagram debut, fans will be watching to see whether he shares more glimpses of his personal life, work and interests on the platform.