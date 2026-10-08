It has been 10 years since Saiyami Kher made her Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya. While the film did not perform as expected, Saiyami continued to build her career and has since worked with several well known filmmakers. From facing criticism and comments about her appearance to dealing with self doubt, the actor says her journey has not been easy. Looking back at the decade, she feels that everything she went through was ultimately worth it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saiyami spoke about what it feels like to complete 10 years as an actor in Bollywood. “I’ve always wished to be an actor for a long time,” she says. Comparing her journey to climbing a mountain, she explains, “You know, when you climb a really high mountain, and the journey to the top is tough? But looking back from the top, the view is spectacular. It was tough, but it all feels worth it; that’s what it feels like.”

Saiyami also opened up about some of the difficult experiences she faced after entering the industry. “These ten years have been extremely difficult, and there has been nothing easy about it. When I started out, obviously, there were a lot of nasty comments passed. People are still brutal about beauty standards with the newcomers.”

According to the actor, several filmmakers helped her regain confidence whenever she questioned her place in the industry. “I feel extremely grateful that every time I doubted myself, questioned myself and my place in the industry, there has been a filmmaker to back me out of nowhere,” says Saiyami. She adds, “From Rakesh sir to Anurag Kashyap to Neeraj Panday to R Balki to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, these were all filmmakers on my bucket list. And I got the chance to work with them.”

Saiyami also hopes Bollywood becomes more accepting of realness, both in its portrayal of people and the stories it tells. Talking about Tabu, she says, “I feel that we need to celebrate realness much more. When I watch Tabu, she blows my mind away because of how real she is.”

The actor believes Hindi cinema had a strong phase between 2015 and the pandemic, when many films focused on grounded stories. “I’m hoping that kind of cinema is celebrated again. I wish such real stories came back because that’s what I like watching. I just hope that we bring heart back to cinema, which I feel has been missing for a few years now. We are making these big films, but I don’t think they move anybody. I was a huge fan of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s work. I liked the web series Gullak. I have been missing cinema like that as an audience,” Saiyami says, as she looks ahead to the next decade of her career.