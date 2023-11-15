scorecardresearch
Salman is happy that 3rd of ‘Tiger’ franchise too is scripting a success story

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is over-the-moon with the response that his latest release ‘Tiger 3’ has got and has said that the franchise has been the closest to his heart.

Salman said:“I’m delighted with the response from (the) audience and fans for Tiger 3! They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.”

Over the weekend, ‘Tiger 3’ collected Rs 148.50 crore net in India and Rs. 240 crore gross box office worldwide.

He added: “Tiger is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is running in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

