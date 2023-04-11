scorecardresearch
Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz to 'move on' at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen giving a word of advice to co-star Shehnaaz Gill during the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Shehnaaz was asked by the host of the event if she was nervous while shooting for film.

Salman answered in place of her: “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao.”

To which, Shehnaaz replied: “Kar gayi.”

Salman added: “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.”

It is not clear why Salman asked her to move on. However, many feel the ‘Dabangg’ star cryptically hinted at Shehnaaz being stuck in an emotional dilemma after the untimely death of close friend Sidharth Shukla, who she met on the sets of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will release in theatres on April 21.

