Salman Khan begins Pune schedule of Monster, on-set pictures reveal massive action setup

Salman Khan has started the Pune schedule of his upcoming pan-India action thriller Monster (SVC63). Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film features a strong cast that includes Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy. The latest schedule is taking place in Bhor, Pune, where pictures from the shooting location have offered a glimpse of the production arrangements.

The on-set pictures show a large crew working with cranes, filming equipment and clapperboards. The scale of the setup suggests that the team is preparing for action sequences that require extensive arrangements. The Pune schedule comes after the earlier shooting schedules in Mumbai, where the makers reportedly filmed large-scale fight sequences and scenes involving crowds.

Monster moves to Pune after Mumbai shooting schedule

The team has now moved to Pune to continue filming the action thriller. The production appears to be following a large-scale approach, with multiple crew members and technical arrangements involved in the latest schedule.

Monster marks Salman Khan’s collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju. The project is being planned as a pan-India action film, with actors from different film industries coming together for the production.

LATEST 🔥🔥M-O-N-S-T-E-RDay 93The shooting of #Monster is going on a massive scale & everything looks absolutely phenomenal . It’s going to be one hell of an Eid celebration next year. The excitement is already building! 🔥 #SalmanKhan https://t.co/QSSgTMJUPq — BEING ARUN (@Paneerbhujia) November 16, 2026

Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy are among the prominent names associated with the film. However, further details about their respective characters and the film’s storyline have not yet been officially revealed.

Birthday teaser and Eid 2027 release plans

According to the current production plans, the makers are aiming to complete the film’s shooting by November 2026. If the schedule remains on track, the team is expected to begin preparations for the film’s promotional campaign soon after wrapping up the shoot.

A teaser is expected to be unveiled on Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27. The date is significant for the actor’s fans, as his birthday announcements and film updates often attract considerable attention.

Monster is currently targeting a theatrical release around Eid 2027. The release window places the film among Salman Khan’s upcoming big-screen projects that are expected to attract attention across multiple markets.

With the Pune schedule now underway, the production is moving towards its planned completion in November 2026. The coming months are expected to bring more updates about the film’s shooting, first look and promotional plans.