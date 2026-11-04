Salman Khan And Chitrangda Singh’s ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ Brings Romance And Dance To Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan has released a new song titled ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Unlike the serious subject suggested by the film’s war drama setting, the track takes a lighthearted approach with romance, humour and dance. Salman is also heard singing the song alongside Muskaan.

The track features Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, who share screen space in a playful setting. With its upbeat music and dance sequences, the song presents a different mood from what audiences might expect from a film based on a military conflict. The song is now available on streaming platforms.

Salman Khan And Muskaan Sing The Upbeat Track

‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ features music by Himesh Reshammiya, while Sajid Khan has handled the composition and lyrics. Salman Khan lends his voice to the track alongside Muskaan, adding another musical appearance to his film’s soundtrack.

The song focuses on the lighter side of romance, with Salman and Chitrangda appearing together in a mix of dance, humour and playful moments. Its upbeat arrangement gives the track a party-like feel, making it different from the serious tone generally associated with war-based films.

Song’s Mood Raises Questions Among Viewers

While some listeners have enjoyed the song’s catchy music and entertaining presentation, others have questioned whether its mood fits the film’s subject. The discussion is mainly around the contrast between the playful visuals and the serious background of Maatrubhumi.

The film is based on the 2020 Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The subject is connected to the lives and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, which has led some viewers to expect a more serious approach to the film’s promotional material.

The release of ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ has therefore created different reactions among audiences. While some see it as a romantic break within a larger story, others feel that its party-like presentation may not match the film’s patriotic setting.

What Is Maatrubhumi About?

Maatrubhumi is a war drama centred on the 2020 Galwan clash. The film features Salman Khan in the lead role, with Chitrangda Singh also playing an important part.

With ‘Teri Sexy Beauty’ now released, the song has brought attention to the film’s musical side. Whether the track’s lighter approach connects with audiences in the context of the larger story remains to be seen.