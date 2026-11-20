Actor Salman Khan has responded to the criticism and online trolling surrounding the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. During a visit to Hyderabad on Friday to promote the film with co-star Chitrangada Singh and director Apoorva Lakhia, Salman addressed the negative reactions and speculation about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and visual effects in the film. He made it clear that he was not bothered by people criticising him or the project, while questioning why the discussion was focused on technical aspects instead of the story of soldiers and their families.

Salman Khan responds to online trolling

At the press conference, Salman was asked about the trolling that followed the release of Maatrubhumi’s trailer. The actor responded by saying that he was happy if negative comments helped people gain popularity or earn money.

“If talking badly about my film or me helps them gain views, or followers, or helps them gain fame and make money, I am more than happy. God bless them.”

Salman also addressed viewers who felt that the trailer was too long or revealed too much of the film. He clarified that the makers had not shown the entire story and asked audiences to wait until the film’s theatrical release on December 4.

“Those saying this is too long or thinking that we have shown the whole film, we haven’t. I will show you the whole film on December 4. What is it that they say? Never judge a book by its cover? But you have already judged it by its cover. Now what will happen when things flip? God willing, it will. Now, if you found so many points to pick from in a 5-minute trailer, imagine how much will you find in a two and a half hour film.”

Salman questions speculation about AI and VFX

The film also attracted attention after the release of its song Madirapan, with some social media users questioning whether Salman had actually shot for it and suggesting that AI may have been used. Similar discussions followed the trailer’s release. Responding to the speculation, Salman questioned why people were more interested in discussing technology than the subject of the film.

“Our film is about the country’s soldiers and their families. And instead of that, you talk about VFX and AI. Who are these people? Where do they come from?”

He further questioned whether those making such claims had the expertise to judge the use of AI and visual effects. Salman also said that his team keeps track of the online discussions, even though he may not personally follow every comment.

“Are these people AI specialists? Are they VFX specialists? They think it does not look like Salman Khan shot this scene; it must be someone else. So, for your knowledge, let me tell you that I might not see all this, but my team does.”

The actor also pointed out that even scenes filmed at real locations had been criticised for supposedly using visual effects. In a sarcastic response, he thanked those making such comments and suggested that they should pay more attention to the soldiers and the story being presented.

About Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the India-China border skirmishes and focuses on the soldiers involved and their families. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it stars Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh in key roles.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4. Salman’s comments have brought the discussion around its trailer back into focus, with the actor asking audiences to wait for the complete film before forming an opinion.