Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 17’ theme ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dimaag’ decoded

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The 17th edition of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by superstar Salman Khan will be airing soon but currently what’s creating waves is the teaser of the show and the reason is the theme for this season.

The theme for this season, ‘Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same,’ has left the viewers wondering what the game will entail this year. With the introduction of three game-changing mantras: Dil Dimaag aur Dum in the series of promos.

Embodying the garb of a shaayar in the ‘Dil’ promo, Salman revealed that this season Bigg Boss shall join forces with those who choose to play with their hearts. For the first time, the master of the house will team up with contestants and lure them with luxuries never seen before.

The ‘Dimaag’ promo that features the megastar as a detective with an overcoat, glasses, and a hat, indicates the intentions of Bigg Boss that this season is about the journey of those who will choose to play the game with their mind. The master promises to groom and mentor those contestants who prove to be clever enough to engage in mind games.

Lastly, the ‘Dum’ element of the season emanates through the bomb-disposer look of the host. This promo is for the contestants who will show the guts to make tough choices at the cost of creating an explosion.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ will air from October 15 on Colors.

–IANS

