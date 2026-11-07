Salman Khan compares his Maatrubhumi character to Lord Ram, shares his views on Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, released in theatres on November 5. While the film has attracted attention for its grand scale, visual effects and reported Rs 4000 crore budget, Salman Khan believes the conversation should focus on something more meaningful. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi on Dhanteras, the actor shared his thoughts on the discussions surrounding the mythological epic.

Salman Khan says the focus should be on Ramayana’s story

Salman feels that the epic should be discussed for its characters, the values they represent and the scriptures on which the story is based, rather than the money spent on its production or its visual effects.

Speaking at the event, Salman said, “I just think Ramayana should be discussed for Ramayana and not its VFX or its cost of production. I think this narrative that Rs 4000…VFX, VFX, I just don’t think that is correct. Ramayana should be discussed for its characters, Ram, Ravana, Sita, on the scriptures.”

The actor also addressed the discussion around Maatrubhumi releasing around the same time as Ramayana. He compared the qualities of Lord Ram with those of his character in his upcoming film.

“See, what all qualities did Ram ji have? Best husband, best son, best father, best warrior, best brother. These all were the qualities, and this character (his character in Maatrubhumi) possesses the same qualities.”

LATEST: Salman Khan Talking About Prabhu Shree Ram and #Ramayana Movie!Reporter – Ramayana se clash?Salman – Ramayana movie ki charcha Ram pe honi chahiye, vfx baad me aata hai. Ram ji ki life ek Inspiration hai. #SalmanKhan https://t.co/KiVfDp4iIW — Being ADARSH⚡ (@IBeingAdarsh_) November 6, 2026

Salman recalls watching Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana

When asked whether he had watched the new film, Salman revealed that he had seen Ramanand Sagar’s popular television adaptation. “Ramananda Sagar sir’s Ramayana, I have watched,” he said.

Why Salman and his brother shelved their Ramayana film

Salman also recalled an interesting incident from around 20 years ago, when he and his brother were planning to make a film based on Ramayana. According to the actor, media coverage following the announcement led to an unexpected reaction.

“20 years ago, we were supposed to do Ramayana and then the previous generation of the press, they captured me and my brother exiting from a place at late night after announcing the film. But your press placed two crowns on our heads (tilted head gesture) and it was written, ‘He’s our Ram, and he’s our Laxman.’ So, we shelved our film right there.”

His comments have brought attention to both his views on the current Ramayana adaptation and the abandoned project from his own career.