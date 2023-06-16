Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who will be seen hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, is promising more swag and attitude than ever, and his fiery and grand entry for the show is a testament to the same.

Making the entry, the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actor was seen standing on the top of a black double-decker bus driving in the middle of a forested road, with the banners of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, with the bus showing the sign in bold letters “ISS BAAR JANTA HAI BOSS”.

The superstar donned an orange shirt for the occasion complete with his stylish goggles and a beard that screams swag.

Taking OTT to the next level, the actor went all ‘Dabangg’ with his look with the beats of the show’s electrifying anthem ‘Lagi Bagi’ playing in the background as he posed for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists with a decor that looks trippy and exciting. This season, viewers have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its ultimate outcome, adding an extra layer to the immersion.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season will be available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 17.

