Salman Khan reveals why his life story may never become a superhit biopic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing speculation about a possible biopic on his life. The actor, who is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, made an interesting remark when journalists asked him about the possibility of his life story being turned into a film.

Salman attended a special event for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on Friday in Andheri West, Mumbai, along with his co-stars. During the interaction, he was first asked whether the film was a biopic. The actor clarified that the project is inspired by the Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020. However, the conversation soon shifted towards speculation about a biopic based on his own life.

Salman Khan makes a candid remark about his biopic

Responding to questions about a possible film on his life, Salman offered a rather unexpected answer. He said that while his life might not provide enough material for a commercially successful film, some of its incidents could have serious consequences for the people involved.

Speaking to the media, he said, “There’s nothing in my life that will make a film a superhit. However, there’s a lot in my life which could lead to the reputation of a lot of people sinking”.

His statement has added another interesting dimension to the discussion around a possible biopic. However, the actor did not confirm any plans to make a film based on his personal journey.

If my biopic is ever made, many people’s careers will be ruined!🤣😭#SalmanKhan at #MaatrubhumiTrailer launch https://t.co/IzFxECcTBT — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 6, 2026

What is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace about?

Meanwhile, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which was earlier titled Galwan, is inspired by the India-China clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020. The incident took place in eastern Ladakh during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The confrontation happened as Indian and Chinese troops clashed in a disputed border area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The violent encounter resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, while China also suffered casualties. It was the deadliest military confrontation between the two countries in more than four decades.

The incident increased tensions between India and China, leading to additional troop deployments and diplomatic discussions. Both countries have since taken steps to improve relations through diplomatic channels.

Salman also dismissed rumours suggesting that the government had pressured him to make changes to the film’s script.