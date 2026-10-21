Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai on October 20, surrounded by heavy security. The actor was accompanied by Special Protection Unit officers and armed personnel as he made his way through the airport. His latest public appearance comes days after a reported shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff in Juhu on October 18. The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities, particularly those who have reportedly received threats in the past.

What happened during the Tiger Shroff shooting incident?

According to the reported details, gunmen allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire at Tiger Shroff‘s car in Juhu on October 18. The attack reportedly left his driver and another person injured. It has also been claimed that Salman Khan was initially the intended target, but the attackers later shifted their attention to Tiger Shroff, allegedly considering him an easier target because he did not have routine security arrangements.

However, these claims, including the alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the reported change in target, remain subject to official confirmation as the investigation continues.

Salman Khan’s airport appearance draws attention

Following the incident, Salman Khan’s appearance at Kalina airport attracted attention on social media. The actor was seen moving with armed security personnel around him. Several fans reacted to his public appearance, commenting on his calm behaviour despite the reported security concerns.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats mean nothing to him#SalmanKhan has always stood strong, no matter, Fearless as always https://t.co/ResxpuV13l — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) October 20, 2026

Meanwhile, police have reportedly detained suspects in connection with the shooting and are examining the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities are also reviewing security arrangements for film personalities following the incident.

The reported shooting has brought the issue of celebrity protection back into discussion, particularly when it comes to actors who face threats or require additional security during public appearances. For now, Salman Khan’s latest airport appearance highlights the increased attention surrounding his safety, while further details about the reported attack on Tiger Shroff are awaited from investigating authorities.