Salman Khan‘s much-delayed war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has finally received its CBFC clearance, securing a UA 16+ certificate without cuts. Certified by the CBFC’s Mumbai regional office on November 18, the Hindi film has an approved runtime of 2 hours, 34 minutes and 12 seconds. With its December 4 theatrical release just 15 days away, the clearance removes a significant hurdle for the makers.

Originally announced as Battle of Galwan, the film draws inspiration from the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley. It was rechristened Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in March 2026, signalling a wider emotional narrative beyond the battlefield. The project, initially scheduled for April 17, subsequently went through multiple release-date changes, with November 20 being the most recent date before the makers settled on December 4.

Salman has attributed the delays to extensive VFX work and Chitrangda Singh’s injury, while dismissing speculation about political pressure or forced script changes. He has maintained that the film is not a biopic or an anti-China narrative, but a story about soldiers and their families on both sides. The CBFC’s own synopsis reinforces this dual narrative, placing equal emphasis on a colonel defending the country and his wife holding the family together.

For Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi is an important outing in the war-drama space, with expectations resting on his ability to combine large-scale action with emotional storytelling. The December 4 release also brings a direct box-office contest with Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, distributed by PVR INOX Pictures, while Jio Studios handles Maatrubhumi.

With certification now secured, the trade focus shifts to promotional momentum, screen allocation and advance bookings. After such a prolonged journey, the real test will be whether Salman Khan’s star pull translates into sustained audience interest beyond the opening weekend.