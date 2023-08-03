Salman shares adorable throwback picture of sister Arpita nibbling on his finger

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan shared an adorable throwback picture on his youngest sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s birthday.

Salman took to Instagram, where he posted the throwback image from his younger days and baby Arpita is seen alongside him.

In the picture, Salman can be seen sitting next to Arpita, who is nibbling on his finger.

The photo takes us to his ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ days as he is seen looking dapper in a black printed leather jacket that he paired with a white T-shirt and jeans.

In the caption, he wrote: “Happy birthday Arpita”.

Arpita turned 33 on Thursday. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma, who has featured in films such as ‘Loveyatri’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

On the work front, Salman is busy hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

‘Tiger 3’, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali.

Salman is the eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan. Salman began his acting career with a supporting role in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ (1988), followed by his breakthrough with a leading role in Sooraj Barjatya’s romance ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989).

He established himself in the 1990s, with several commercially successful films, including Barjatya’s family dramas ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ (1994) and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ (1999), the action film ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the comedy ‘Biwi No.1’ (1999).

The actors top-grossing action films are ‘Wanted’ (2009), ‘Dabangg’ (2010), ‘Ready’ (2011), ‘Bodyguard’ (2011), ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012), ‘Dabangg 2’ (2012), ‘Kick’ (2014), and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017), and dramas such as ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ (2015) and ‘Sultan ‘(2016).

Salman has starred in the highest-grossing Hindi films of 10 years, the highest for any actor.

–IANS

dc/prw