Salman shares his dad’s words before ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ release for niece Alizeh

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen recalling what his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan said to him before the release of his film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman recalled the golden words as his niece Alizeh Agnihotri visited the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ to promote her debut film ‘Farrey’.

While having a conversation with Alizeh, Salman said: “Jab ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ ki thi, tab daddy ya aapke nanaji ne film dekhi aur poocha tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?”

“I replied ‘nahin Daddy’. To which he said tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge. Tumko koi rok paayega woh ho tum khud,” said Salman.

He then passed on the same words of wisdom with Alizeh, who promised to follow his guidance in her blooming career.

Alizeh also shared that she has always been on Salman’s movie set as a child and added that being on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ has been extremely special for her.

Salman said that it is very special for him and his family too as she did not just come on the sets as her niece but also as an actor.

–IANS

dc/kvd