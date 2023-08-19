scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sam Asghari accused of sexual harassment by gym member amid divorce from Britney Spears

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) A woman has spoken up against Sam Asghari amid his divorce from singer Britney Spears. 

Following the split news, a gym member believes that it was Sam who betrayed Britney first, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The woman named Ashley Franke claimed she was sexually harassed by Sam, who is one of the trainers at Royal Personal Training, when she was a member of the gym. She also accused the 29-year-old hunk of cheating on Britney before and during their marriage.

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to share her take on Britney and Sam’s divorce. “Not surprised,” she wrote.

“Sam was one of my personal trainers (&friend) when I trained at RPT in Beverly Hills. He was cheating on her the whole time he was dating her, and when they got married. I should just send the screenshots of his snapchats to Britney’s lawyer. In fact, I most definitely will.”

Defending Britney, she continued, “That girls been thru enough. He used that poor girl. Now he’s trying to blackmail her out of the prenup – what a D**k #leavebritneyalone.”

Ashley said her “bestie in LA is personal friends with Brit’s divorce lawyer Laura so I’ll be sending what relevant info I have to her.”

She continued, “If she can use anything to help Britney great. It’s really disgusting of Sam to take advantage of Britney while she’s been suffering from mental illness for so long. I hope she gets Justice amd doesn’t have to pay him a cent!”

She further slammed allegations that Britney cheated on Sam, weighing in, “I find it absolutely absurd he is claiming she cheated knowing damn well what he was doing from day one. He set his intentions on being famous when he started dating her. He was dishonest with her from the beginning and used to laugh about it with his clients at the gym.”

Ashley urged other women who knew Sam to speak out and “be honest.”

She insisted, “I personally never hooked up with Sam. I denied any of his attempts and never responded to any of his unsolicited pictures or in person when he would ask if I wanted to hook up with him in the showers at the gym. (Sorry Sam, you’re not my type).”

Complaining about the gym’s environment in general, she wrote, “I actually stopped working out there all together because I was so offended by the constant sexual-harassment. I wanted a gym with Community and to feel safe and comfortable-RPT was NOT that. …I’ve had therapy sessions because of the way I was treated at RPT by those male trainers- imagine how @britneyspears feels! She married one!”

She then added, “And for those people sending me messages saying I should be flattered that someone like Sam would hit on me… you are equally as disgusting as him and should do some work on your own soul.”

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saiyami Kher recalls her grandma's fond love for Big B in 'KBC 15'
This May Also Interest You
News

Saiyami Kher recalls her grandma's fond love for Big B in 'KBC 15'

Technology

Parents sue gaming platform Roblox for illegally facilitating child gambling

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a...

Technology

Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh

Health & Lifestyle

Plant-based diet, proper sleep, exercise & being social will help you live longer

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek reveals Big B becomes 'commentator' during Chelsea FC match

Sports

Neymar returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sports

Spalletti appointed as Italy's new head coach

Sports

Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships

Sports

Bayern thrash Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Sports

Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers

Sports

'Didn't feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new', says Bumrah on his comeback

News

Nayesha to unleash whirlwind of emotions against Sachin on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah, Prasidh, Bishnoi star as India beat Ireland in rain-hit game

News

Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

Technology

28% GST impact: Online poker platform Spartan Poker lays off 125 employees

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US