Sam Asghari accused of sexual harassment by gym member amid divorce from Britney Spears

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) A woman has spoken up against Sam Asghari amid his divorce from singer Britney Spears.

Following the split news, a gym member believes that it was Sam who betrayed Britney first, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The woman named Ashley Franke claimed she was sexually harassed by Sam, who is one of the trainers at Royal Personal Training, when she was a member of the gym. She also accused the 29-year-old hunk of cheating on Britney before and during their marriage.

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to share her take on Britney and Sam’s divorce. “Not surprised,” she wrote.

“Sam was one of my personal trainers (&friend) when I trained at RPT in Beverly Hills. He was cheating on her the whole time he was dating her, and when they got married. I should just send the screenshots of his snapchats to Britney’s lawyer. In fact, I most definitely will.”

Defending Britney, she continued, “That girls been thru enough. He used that poor girl. Now he’s trying to blackmail her out of the prenup – what a D**k #leavebritneyalone.”

Ashley said her “bestie in LA is personal friends with Brit’s divorce lawyer Laura so I’ll be sending what relevant info I have to her.”

She continued, “If she can use anything to help Britney great. It’s really disgusting of Sam to take advantage of Britney while she’s been suffering from mental illness for so long. I hope she gets Justice amd doesn’t have to pay him a cent!”

She further slammed allegations that Britney cheated on Sam, weighing in, “I find it absolutely absurd he is claiming she cheated knowing damn well what he was doing from day one. He set his intentions on being famous when he started dating her. He was dishonest with her from the beginning and used to laugh about it with his clients at the gym.”

Ashley urged other women who knew Sam to speak out and “be honest.”

She insisted, “I personally never hooked up with Sam. I denied any of his attempts and never responded to any of his unsolicited pictures or in person when he would ask if I wanted to hook up with him in the showers at the gym. (Sorry Sam, you’re not my type).”

Complaining about the gym’s environment in general, she wrote, “I actually stopped working out there all together because I was so offended by the constant sexual-harassment. I wanted a gym with Community and to feel safe and comfortable-RPT was NOT that. …I’ve had therapy sessions because of the way I was treated at RPT by those male trainers- imagine how @britneyspears feels! She married one!”

She then added, “And for those people sending me messages saying I should be flattered that someone like Sam would hit on me… you are equally as disgusting as him and should do some work on your own soul.”

