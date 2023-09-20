Samantha has 'messed up' her skin from steroids taken to treat Myositis

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Samantha, who has currently taken a break from work for her health as she is dealing with Myositis, said that her she does not have clear skin due to the “steroid shots” she took for her treatment.

A fan on Instagram asked the ‘Kushi’ actress the secret for her “clear skin”. However, she denied and said that she was using a filter as she has a lot of pigmentation due to the steroids taken for her treatment.

Samantha said: “Its actually absolutely not. Chinmayi Sripada is going to fix that, she’s promised. She’s going to make my skin glossy. Actually because of this issue, I had to be on so much of steroids, I actually had to do a lot of steroid shots so it really, really messed up my skin, gave me a lot of pigmentation. So no, this is a filter guys.”

Another fan asked her: “What are the top 3 things you live by? Things you tell yourself to keep in touch with reality.”

After thinking it over, she replied: “I have become very patient, strong and my willpower has reached infinity.”

She then added: “1. I will overcome 2. Stop questioning things…it is what it is. 3. Move forward in honesty and truth.”

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of ‘Citadel’, which also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

