Samantha, Trisha, Tamannaah, Shruti, Nayanthara turn Barbie with AI spin

Southern sensations Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Trisha Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan and Nayanthara were turned into Barbies with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Taking to Instagram, a digital artist named @jayprints turned these actresses into Barbies with the help of AI-generated pictures of celebrities.

First was the picture of actress Shruti Haasan, daughter of acclaimed star Kamal Haasan, who was seen re-imagined in a strapless bright pink dress. She looked every inch Barbie with her long pink hair styled in curls.

The next picture was of actress Tamannaah, who is currently taken over the internet with her performance in the song ‘Kaavaalaa’ from Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’. Her AI version was seen sitting in a picture convertible with a fluffy white dog. She is seen wearing a pink flared dress and has blonde hair.

In line next was actress Trisha Krishnan, whose re-imagined version is seen in a pink fitted dress paired with chunky pink earrings.

Then came Samantha, who is currently on a break from work as she wants to focus on her health after learning that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease.

Sporting outward curls in blonde hair, Samantha is seen dressed in a pink ruffled dress.

Kajal’s AI version has her sporting a glittery pink outfit and diamond jewellery.

Actress Nayanthara was re-imagined in long pink hair, wearing a pink dress.

The digital artiste captioned it: “Imagine a world where Kollywood meets the Barbie Dreamhouse! Introducing the Barbies of Kollywood. Comment with your favorite below!”