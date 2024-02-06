Sanam band drummer Keshav Dhanraj to marry Marcia on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Musician Keshav Dhanraj, who is the drummer in the popular band Sanam, will have a church wedding with Marcia D’Souza on February 14.

Dhanraj, the drummer of the four-member Indian pop band SANAM, shared that the ceremony would take place at an ocean-side venue in Mumbai’s Colaba area.

“We will have a church wedding on February 14, followed by a fun reception in respect to Marcia’s culture. The details of the events planned will be a surprise for all our guests. But a lot of time and effort is going into planning a fun special day for everyone,” says Dhanraj.

The couple registered their marriage in August last year and they want to make their formal wedding ceremony “sweet and intimate”.

The musician added: “We are so excited and have been planning our dream wedding together. Some of our closest friends and family from different parts of India as well as from Canada, Australia, the US, Kuwait and Dubai will be joining us. We have decided to keep the guest list really small and intimate.”

The couple dated for five years before taking the plunge.

Recalling how he proposed to his then girlfriend, Dhanraj says, “I started off by visiting her brothers and parents to ask for their blessings before planning a dream proposal that took me months to execute. I spent almost a month finding the perfect stone to go with the perfect ring. After which, a friend and I planned a magical surprise proposal in the tulip gardens of Amsterdam.”

The band Sanam is known for reimagined version of ‘Yeh raatein yeh mausam’, ‘Gulabi aakhein’, ‘Likhe jo khat tujhe’ and ‘Mere saamne waali khidki main’, among many others.

–IANS

dc/svn