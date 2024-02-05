scorecardresearch
Sanaya Irani enjoys 'nature’s therapy session' in a Mexican cenote

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Actress Sanaya Irani, who is on an anniversary vacation with her husband and actor Mohit Sehgal shared a mesmerising glimpse of her natural therapy session, as she enjoys the mystical depths of a Mexican cenote.

The actress took to Instagram and shared picturesque glimpse of a cenote, a natural underground reservoir of water. She can be seen gazing into the wild, wearing a floral monokini.

Sanaya completed the look with yellow framed sunglasses.

The post is captioned as: “Cenote Sundays… Nature’s therapy session.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Sanaya and Mohit recently celebrated their eightth wedding anniversary in Santorini, Greece. The lovebirds have shared the screen space in the teen drama ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’.

The couple got married on January 25, 2016, in Goa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanaya was recently seen in the web series ‘Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene’.

–IANS

sp/kvd

