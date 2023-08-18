scorecardresearch
Sandra Bullock feels heartbroken after 'The Blind Side' controversy

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Things have not been going easy for Sandra Bullock this whole month. After her lover Bryan Randall died, the actress was already having it tough, but to make things worse now, the controversy regarding the film ‘The Blind Side’ has left her heartbroken as it is now being claimed that her Oscar winning role in the film is ‘tainted by a lie’.

The controversy came when back on August 14, the real-life subject of the film, retired NFL star Michael Oher, filed a lawsuit claiming that his adoptive parents swindled him by keeping the profits from the 2009 film.

Oher alleged that his adoptive parents, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the latter of whom was played by Bullock in the film, tricked Oher into signing a document that made them conservators, and not his adoptive parents, allowing them to profit off him by using his name while not paying him any royalties whatsoever.

According to the Daily Mail, Bullock is now feeling heartbroken after the 59-year old actress found out that all the hard work she put in for the 2008 film which gained her an Oscar was based on a lie.

The Daily Mirror added that she hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted. Now people won’t watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention.

There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective.

The actress has been trying to put on a strong face ever since her partner died, and was spotted in public for the very first time on August 15. Now things have only become more difficult for her as she continues to grieve her great loss.

