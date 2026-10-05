Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on ‘peace in India’ remark after social media backlash

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has clarified his recent remarks about peace in India after his comments on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite attracted criticism on social media. During the conversation, the actor spoke about his wish to see greater peace in the country and said, “I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore.” Following the reactions to his statement, Sanjay has now explained the context behind his comments.

On October 4, Sanjay Dutt shared a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he never intended to hurt or disrespect anyone through his remarks. He asked people to understand the comments in the context of the conversation in which they were made.

“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution,” Sanjay wrote.

The actor further explained that the conversation was scripted and was designed to be humorous rather than a serious statement directed at any particular person or group.

“My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous,” he wrote.

Sanjay also connected the tone of his comments with the humour and social message associated with his Munna Bhai films, particularly the idea of Gandhigiri.

I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution.My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light-hearted and humorous. The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 4, 2026

“The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill,” he said.

“Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context,” he concluded.

The remarks were made during a special Gandhi Jayanti episode of Shekhar Tonite. Sanjay had said, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can’t feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted people and we are hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon,” he said.

Later in the conversation, Sanjay was asked what he would tell the country if he became Prime Minister for five minutes. He responded in the style of Munna Bhai, turning the segment into satire and referring to foreign travel, political photographs, missiles, tariffs and “Gandhigiri”.