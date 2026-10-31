Sanjay Gupta passes away: Bollywood filmmaker’s sudden death leaves a void

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing films such as Kaante, Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil, reportedly passed away on the night of October 30. News of his death emerged on the morning of October 31. According to initial reports, Gupta is believed to have suffered a fall in his bathroom during the night. The incident reportedly went unnoticed until the following morning, when he was found dead. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death and its medical cause have not yet been officially confirmed. His sudden demise marks the end of a long career in Hindi cinema.

Sanjay Gupta’s journey in Bollywood

Sanjay Gupta built his career as a director, writer and producer, working mainly on action films, crime dramas and thrillers. Some of his well known directorial projects include Aatish, Ram Shastra, Hameshaa, Jung, Khauff, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout At Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga.

Apart from directing, Gupta was also involved in producing and co-producing several films. His production credits include Shootout At Lokhandwala, Plan, Woodstock Villa, Acid Factory and Pankh. Over the years, he worked with several leading Bollywood actors and became particularly known for his interest in crime stories and action driven cinema.

A life filled with personal and professional challenges

Gupta’s journey was not without difficulties. Several years ago, he reportedly survived a serious road accident while driving from Pune to Bombay. The incident gave him another chance at life after a frightening experience.

His professional journey also included disagreements with producers, some of which reportedly turned into major disputes. Despite these setbacks, he continued working in the Hindi film industry.

His personal life had its own share of ups and downs. Gupta divorced his wife, Anuradha, before the couple eventually reunited and remarried a few years later.

Beyond his work, Gupta was remembered for his cheerful personality and his familiar smile. His boyish charm remained a noticeable part of his public image, even during difficult periods.

His passing brings attention to a career that included filmmaking, production, personal challenges and several memorable contributions to Bollywood.