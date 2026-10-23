Actor Smita Jayakar has shared an interesting memory from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, recalling how director Sanjay Leela Bhansali once questioned Salman Khan for touching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s arm during a song sequence. According to Smita, the gesture was not part of the planned scene, but Salman appeared to act on his feelings for his co star.

Smita played Aishwarya’s on screen mother in the 1999 romantic drama. In a conversation with Siddhartha Kannan, she also spoke about how Salman and Aishwarya’s romance developed during filming and how their real life feelings became visible on screen.

Salman Khan’s unscripted gesture during the song

Recalling the filming of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, Smita explained that Salman was supposed to walk around a table while Aishwarya stood nearby. During the scene, he touched her arm, prompting Bhansali to ask why he had done so.

“Salman had to come and walk all the way around the table, while Aishwarya was standing there. He touched her arm, which he wasn’t supposed to do. Sanjay asked him, ‘Salman, why did you touch her?’” Smita recalled.

She said Salman’s action appeared to come naturally from his feelings for Aishwarya, rather than from the scene’s instructions.

“He just felt like touching her. He was in love, so he touched her, but that wasn’t how the scene was supposed to be done. Sanjay shouted at him and asked why he had done that. Salman was only supposed to stand there and look at her in the scene,” she said.

Smita added that the moment left the crew laughing, while Aishwarya blushed.

Smita Jayakar recalls their romance on set

Smita also remembered that the actors sometimes arrived late for their morning shoots. She said members of the crew would complain about waiting, while Salman and Aishwarya would arrive together, apparently caught up in their relationship.

“The rest of the crew would complain, saying, ‘These people arrive so late. We have a 7 am shift, and we have been waiting here until 10 am. They still haven’t arrived!’ But I always felt that when you’re in love, what can you say?” she recalled.

Reflecting on their chemistry, she said, “It was blossoming then. They were both in love, and they looked angelic. Aishwarya looked divine at that time. Somehow, it worked for the film. That magic came through on screen.”

Released in 1999, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film followed Nandini, who falls in love with Sameer before marrying Vanraj, changing the course of their relationship