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Why did Sara Ali Khan cry at Golden Temple? Actress explains emotional moment during Udta Teer promotions

Sara Ali Khan gets emotional during her Golden Temple visit with Ayushmann Khurrana ahead of Udta Teer release and later explains what brought her to tears.

By Pooja Tiwari
Why did Sara Ali Khan cry at Golden Temple Actress explains emotional moment during Udta Teer promotions
Sara Ali Khan cry at Golden Temple _pic courtesy x

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan became emotional during her recent visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where she was accompanied by her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. The actors visited the holy shrine during Dussehra as part of their promotional activities for their upcoming spy comedy, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23.

Several videos from their visit surfaced online, showing Sara offering prayers at Darbar Sahib. Dressed in a simple white outfit with her head covered, the actress was seen standing with folded hands before becoming visibly emotional. Ayushmann, who was standing beside her, also offered prayers with folded hands. The moment attracted attention on social media, with several users discussing Sara’s emotional reaction during the visit.

Sara Ali Khan explains why she became emotional

While many social media users expressed sympathy and appreciated Sara’s emotional moment at the holy shrine, others questioned whether her tears were genuine, considering that the visit took place during the film’s promotional campaign.

However, Sara later addressed the moment and explained that she had become emotional after remembering certain scenes from Udta Teer. She also clarified that she was fine, putting an end to concerns about her well-being. Her explanation provided context to the widely circulated video, which had already sparked mixed reactions online.

Udta Teer gears up for October 23 release

Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently promoting Udta Teer ahead of its theatrical release on October 23. Their visit to the Golden Temple was among the promotional appearances leading up to the film’s arrival in cinemas. While the video of Sara becoming emotional has received considerable attention, the actress has clarified the reason behind her reaction.

The incident also highlights how personal moments involving celebrities can quickly become subjects of public discussion, particularly when they take place during film promotions.

SourceJeet
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