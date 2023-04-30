scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan is a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' fan, here's why

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a fan of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and is excited to watch the third volume of the Marvel film directed by James Gunn.

Sara Ali Khan shares, “I am super excited to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. They are a super fun gang and I absolutely love their amazing sense of humour. It’s always fun to watch them. Even though it’s a goodbye for now, one can always hope for a comeback!”

A James Gunn directorial, The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

dc/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom lays off 11% of workforce
Next article
Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics
This May Also Interest You
News

Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of 'Rainbow', shares BTS pics

Technology

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom lays off 11% of workforce

Technology

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk

Sports

Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday

News

Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him

Technology

Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth

News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Sports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US