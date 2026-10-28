Sara Ali Khan has spoken about how her famous family name has affected her career in Bollywood, admitting that it has brought her opportunities but has also made it harder for people to recognise her efforts. The actress is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. While Sara accepts that her family background gave her early access and recognition, she believes it has also created high expectations and led people to question how much of her success comes from her own work.

Sara Ali Khan says nepotism has both advantages and disadvantages

In a chat with Filmfare, Sara spoke openly about the advantages of having a well known family name. She said, “It’s a combination of both. I’m not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high.”

The actress also discussed how the word nepotism has become a point of criticism for star kids. Sara said, “Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don’t appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. Whether it’s Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven’t chosen who we were born to.”

She further explained that while actors from film families have an advantage when starting their careers, they should not be blamed for the circumstances of their birth. Sara added, “We were just fortunate enough. I don’t think it’s fair to be hung for what’s not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don’t think that onus should lie on me.”

Sara says she handled Kedarnath problems herself

Sara also shared that her family connections did not mean someone was always available to manage her professional difficulties. Referring to her personal circumstances and the problems she faced during Kedarnath, she said, “I live with a single mother. I’ve not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It’s a double-edged sword. Because I’ve not had a godfather in the industry at all,” Sara concluded.

Her comments highlight the complicated position of star kids in the film industry. While a famous surname can provide access and visibility, Sara believes it can also create pressure and overshadow the individual effort actors put into building their careers.