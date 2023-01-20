scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with her multiple shoot schedules, recently posed with her team as she kickstarted shoot for the year 2023, after wrapping up 3 films in 2022, and starting the prep for the Anurag Basu directorial ‘Metro…Inn Dino’.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram on Friday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress shared a boomerang from the sets of her ongoing project as she wrapped up the shoot. While expressing her excitement to shoot her first shoot of the year. She wrote on the video: “First day of shoot in 2023.”

In her selfie with her team, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in comfortable clothing before she started shooting. She is reportedly shooting for the biopic of Usha Mehta – ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Previous article
Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable
Next article
BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

News

'Drishyam 2' helmer Abhishek Pathak to tie knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Feb

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US