scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Punjabi music star Satinder Sartaaj has released his new track ‘Paris Di Jugni’. It’s a foot-tapping love song that transcends borders and languages as it also features a blend of French and Punjabi in its lyrics.

The song is sung, written as well as composed by Satinder. The music is given by Partners in Rhyme with Sunny Dhinsey at the helm of affairs as the director of the music video.

Talking about the song, Satinder Sartaaj said, “‘Paris Di Jugni’ holds a special place in my heart. It allowed me to blend two beautiful languages and showcase the magic of Paris through music. I hope this foot-tapping love song is enjoyed by everyone who listens to it.”

Director Sunny Dhinsey said, “With ‘Paris Di Jugni,’ we aimed to capture the essence of both the song and the city, bringing forth a visual spectacle that complements Satinder Sartaaj’s enchanting vocals.”

‘Paris Di Jugni’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately
Next article
Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

Sports

Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, says world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz

News

Arijit’s 'Pasoori Nu' gives a romantic spin to the Pakistani track

Sports

Indian contingent create history in Berlin, record 202 medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games

News

Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’

Sports

'I have called it a field for TV': Gavaskar slams England's umbrella fielding in Ashes opener

News

Kartik Aaryan flies economy class, Internet says: ‘New trend to promote films’

News

Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with charity closet sale: It’s a way of forming a sort of kinship with others

News

Tom Holland acknowledges his series ‘The Crowded Room’ has been ‘horribly reviewed’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reacts to Ollie Robinson’s No.11 remark says, 'That’s all a bit of banter'

News

Pankaj Tripathi shares one common interest with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US