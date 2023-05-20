scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) A day after dropping the teaser for the musical romance ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, the film’s makers released a romantic poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on the first anniversary of their previous big outing together, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures ensured that the audience got to see the poster on the same day as when ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ was released in 2022.

The film brought the hit pair to the big screen for the first time and went on to gross Rs 266.88 crore at the box office (2022’s fourth highest grosser) in a year when Bollywood was struggling to get footfalls.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theatres on June 29. It is the first film where Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating. Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak are playing key roles in the film.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes
Next article
IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: Prathamesh wins compound individual gold; Jyothi-Ojas top mixed team event

Sports

IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH

Technology

boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

Sports

CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

Sports

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

Health & Lifestyle

New AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

Technology

LG Energy invests in Australian mining firm for lithium supply

Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Protesting wrestlers denied entry to Arun Jaitley stadium, alleges Sakshi Malik

Sports

Nobody can cope with England, Anderson warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC

Sports

Merentiel strikes late as Boca Juniors continue recovery

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study

News

From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

News

Cate Blanchett goes barefoot to show solidarity for Iran

Technology

Delhivery makes key investment in omnichannel retail software provider Vinculum

News

Taylor Lautner had 'resentment' deep in his heart about his 'Twilight' fame

News

Lakshmi Manchu chuffed to be on Golden Globes Tollywood article

News

Siddhant on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list: 'Pehle socha it's a fluke'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US