scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'School of Lies' director Avinash Arun initially planned it as a horror series

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Director Avinash Arun, who is known for the hit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’, is coming up with another OTT series, ‘School of Lies’, which tells the story of a missing school boy.

Interstingly, Avinash initially intended to make it a horror series, but eventually decided to turn it into its present-day form.

The series, which stars Nimrat Kaur as a school counsellor, follows the RISE – a boarding school – from where 12-year-old Shakti goes missing. Soon things start to go out of control, revealing the hidden skeletons in the closets of the boarding school.

Sharing the anecdote with IANS, Avinash said, “The earlier idea was to make ‘School of Lies’ a horror series. I had planned it around a boy going to a boarding school. His parents get separated and then how he copes up with the same in the school where he sort of makes an imaginary friend. That was quite creepy but then I was like, ‘chalo, series banani hai toh let’s take this route’ (if we have to make this into a series, let’s take this route).”

When asked if he wrote a draft of the original horror story, the director said, “No no, it was just at the idea stage, but I do wish to work on that story someday with completely different treatment and in a different narrative universe.”

‘School of Lies’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.

–IANS

aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AIFF technical committee deliberates on scouting procedure for U-16 national team
Next article
‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more
This May Also Interest You
Sports

KIUG 2022: UP shooter Pratham Bhadana aims for World Cup glory riding on KIUG bronze

Others

‘TAVVAI’ is a pan India film, find its release date, cast, plot & more

Sports

AIFF technical committee deliberates on scouting procedure for U-16 national team

News

Vikramjeet Virk rocks 'Kurta Chadra' in first look of Punjabi film 'Maurh'

Health & Lifestyle

Gene therapy effectively restores hearing in mouse

Others

The transformative impact of Dr. Tarita Shankar’s philanthropy

News

'Mumbaikar' trailer promises riveting story of a kidnapping gone wrong

Sports

NSCI National Circuit Squash: Two seeded players make an early exit

News

Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

News

Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

Sports

Manchester City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Bhowneesh finishes fifth, registers best finish in Almaty

Health & Lifestyle

1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise

Sports

Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'

News

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral

Sports

Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Technology

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US